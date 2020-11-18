Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Stake in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,141 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Knoll worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Knoll by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Knoll by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Knoll by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 408,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 203,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Knoll by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,079,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,164,000 after buying an additional 41,634 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knoll in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KNL opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Knoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $702.81 million, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Knoll had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 1.44%.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

