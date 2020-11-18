Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 11,274 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,274 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,360,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,443,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 37.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after purchasing an additional 294,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

In other news, Director Hadley Mullin sold 3,796,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $73,046,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,934,366 shares of company stock valued at $153,245,817. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

