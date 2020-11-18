Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 11,941 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,941 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.06% of Anika Therapeutics worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,106,000 after acquiring an additional 70,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 375,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 115.8% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 362,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after buying an additional 194,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 182,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.68, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $61.25.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.44). Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. Analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANIK. Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anika Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.