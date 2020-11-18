Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 32,709 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 91.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,709 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 212,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 154,287 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,594 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,344 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $232,829.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $19,575,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,212 shares of company stock worth $9,402,269 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $100.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.28. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

