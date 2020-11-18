Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 8,261 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in SBA Communications by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.69.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $298.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,867.26 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.