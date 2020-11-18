Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $326,000 Position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MFGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.08. Micro Focus International plc has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $14.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Micro Focus International Profile

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

