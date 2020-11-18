Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $349,000 Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 10.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,933,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,786,000 after acquiring an additional 959,588 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Insmed by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,106,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after acquiring an additional 245,920 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 931,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,657,000 after acquiring an additional 165,775 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

INSM stock opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 2.56.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $6,806,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,651.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,448,000. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

