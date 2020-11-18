Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $353,000 Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 98.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 13.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 36.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 22.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

