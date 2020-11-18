Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.14% of CyberOptics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYBE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

Shares of CyberOptics stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.40 million, a PE ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. CyberOptics Co. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CyberOptics had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CyberOptics news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $80,194.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

CYBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on CyberOptics in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded CyberOptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Colliers Secur. raised shares of CyberOptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberOptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.