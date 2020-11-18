Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,740 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,783,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,096,000 after buying an additional 123,138 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,281,000 after buying an additional 426,765 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,383,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,194,000 after buying an additional 21,583 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PROS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,073,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,677,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,030,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,787,000 after buying an additional 193,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

In other news, EVP John C. P. Allessio sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $90,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,401.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

PRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PROS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities started coverage on PROS in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $68.81.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.