Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,545 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PB. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PB. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, CEO David Zalman purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,910. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

PB stock opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average is $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

