Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,666,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,498,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,065,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $625,250.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,659.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CG opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

