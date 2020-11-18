Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AKTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.80.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKTS opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $304.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.85.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohan Houlden sold 8,750 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,480.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,075 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.