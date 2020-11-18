Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,614 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.10% of Alarm.com worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $102,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,960,000 after acquiring an additional 96,142 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair cut Alarm.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $79.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average is $59.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,126,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Mcadam sold 9,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $591,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,736.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,215 over the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

