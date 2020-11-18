Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) & RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander’s and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s 19.07% 16.46% 2.82% RLJ Lodging Trust -7.60% -2.80% -1.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.0% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alexander’s and RLJ Lodging Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s $226.35 million 6.66 $60.08 million $19.47 15.16 RLJ Lodging Trust $1.57 billion 1.32 $127.84 million $2.03 6.15

RLJ Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Alexander’s and RLJ Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s 0 1 0 0 2.00 RLJ Lodging Trust 1 5 3 0 2.22

Alexander’s currently has a consensus price target of $280.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.12%. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.93%. Given Alexander’s’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than RLJ Lodging Trust.

Dividends

Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alexander’s pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 2.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander’s has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and RLJ Lodging Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Alexander’s has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alexander’s beats RLJ Lodging Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

