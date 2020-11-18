Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Position Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 41,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,076,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,375,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,069,000 after purchasing an additional 232,101 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of LNT opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.77 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

