Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $521.46 million, a PE ratio of 341.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $25,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,470 in the last three months. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 193.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 53,260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

