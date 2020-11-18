Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AOSL opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $521.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.00 and a beta of 2.29.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $1,457,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,670 shares of company stock worth $1,589,470. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

