Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) PT Raised to $65.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASGTF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Altus Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on Altus Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Altus Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

ASGTF opened at $37.35 on Monday. Altus Group has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

