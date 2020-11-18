AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMC Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Shares of AMCX opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $654.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

