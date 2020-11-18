Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Amdocs worth $17,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 99.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 70.6% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.