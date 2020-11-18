American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.60.

AMWD stock opened at $97.82 on Tuesday. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $117.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 2.43.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $357,421.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 54.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter worth about $372,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 57.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 26.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 8.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

