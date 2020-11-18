American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

AMWD opened at $97.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.18. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $117.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 2.43.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $357,421.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Woodmark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

