AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,929,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2,454.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,358,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,308 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 53.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 366.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 753,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,325,000 after purchasing an additional 591,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 288.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 625,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,924,000 after purchasing an additional 464,590 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

AME opened at $118.76 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $120.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other news, insider Timothy N. Jones sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $362,730.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,886. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

