AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Holdings Lessened by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,489 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in AMETEK by 52.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in AMETEK by 425.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 87,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 71,143 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in AMETEK by 25.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 36.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,550.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy N. Jones sold 7,560 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.40, for a total value of $766,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,291 shares of company stock worth $3,537,886 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $118.76 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

