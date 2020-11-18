Analysts Issue Forecasts for Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Celsius in a report released on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on Celsius from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $32.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 461.64 and a beta of 1.71. Celsius has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $35.44.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.77%.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $11,027,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,630,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $953,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

