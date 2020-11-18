Analysts Issue Forecasts for Masonite International Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Masonite International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Get Masonite International alerts:

DOOR has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $95.85 on Monday. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.16 and a 200-day moving average of $83.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.40 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. Masonite International’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Masonite International by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Masonite International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Masonite International by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.