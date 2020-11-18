Analyzing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) & Bontex (OTCMKTS:BOTX)

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) and Bontex (OTCMKTS:BOTX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kimberly-Clark and Bontex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimberly-Clark 1 5 3 0 2.22 Bontex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus target price of $159.13, suggesting a potential upside of 10.63%. Given Kimberly-Clark’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kimberly-Clark is more favorable than Bontex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Kimberly-Clark shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Kimberly-Clark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of Bontex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kimberly-Clark and Bontex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimberly-Clark 12.49% 812.50% 16.74% Bontex N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Kimberly-Clark has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bontex has a beta of -4.79, meaning that its stock price is 579% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kimberly-Clark and Bontex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimberly-Clark $18.45 billion 2.65 $2.16 billion $6.89 20.88 Bontex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kimberly-Clark has higher revenue and earnings than Bontex.

Summary

Kimberly-Clark beats Bontex on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names. The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names. The K-C Professional segment offers wipers, tissues, towels, apparel, soaps, and sanitizers under the Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, Kimtech, and KleenGuard brands. The company sells household use products directly to supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drugstores, warehouse clubs, variety and department stores, and other retail outlets, as well as through other distributors and e-commerce; and away-from-home use products directly to manufacturing, lodging, office building, food service, and public facilities, as well as through distributors. Kimberly-Clark Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Bontex

Bontex Inc. manufactures and supplies specialty composite materials to customers worldwide. It offers cellulose board and light gauge products comprising cellulose fibers for products, such as visors, brims, and size bands for headwear, as well as insoles for footwear products; and treated elastomeric wet web impregnated substrates to resist mold type growth that causes odor in luggage. The company also provides non woven boards; and Strobel products. Its cellulose board and light gauge products are PVC, PU, or special size coated as per custom needs. The company's products are used in hiking/performance, work/safety, sport performance, men's dress, casual men's, casual women's, women's fashion, kids, and luggage/visor board/handbag applications. Bontex Inc. was formerly known as Georgia Bonded Fibers, Inc. and changed its name to Bontex Inc. in 1996. The company was founded in 1946 and is based in Buena Vista, Virginia with research and development, manufacturing, converting, and warehousing facilities primarily in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, and the Americas.

