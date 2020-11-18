Analyzing Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) & Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) and Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

75.8% of Super Micro Computer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Capcom shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Super Micro Computer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Super Micro Computer and Capcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Micro Computer 2.52% 12.59% 6.95% Capcom 21.04% 18.93% 13.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Super Micro Computer and Capcom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Micro Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A Capcom 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Super Micro Computer has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capcom has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Super Micro Computer and Capcom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Micro Computer $3.34 billion 0.46 $84.31 million $2.46 11.99 Capcom $750.64 million 6.86 $146.73 million $0.69 34.97

Capcom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Super Micro Computer. Super Micro Computer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capcom beats Super Micro Computer on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services. The company also provides a range of application-optimized server solutions, including rackmount and blade servers, storage systems, and subsystems and accessories; and server software management solutions, such as Server Management Suite, including Supermicro Server Manager, Supermicro Power Management software, Supermicro Update Manager, and SuperDoctor 5. In addition, it offers server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, chassis, power supplies, and other accessories. Further, the company provides server and storage system integration, configuration, and software upgrade and update services; and technical documentation services, as well as identifies service requirements, creates and executes project plans, and conducts verification testing and training services. Additionally, it offers help desk and on-site product support services for its server and storage systems; and customer support services, including ongoing maintenance and technical support for its products. The company provides its products to enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G and edge computing markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company has operations primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Super Micro Computer, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co., Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content. This segment also develops and manages mobile contents and PC online games. The Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities primarily in commercial complexes; and hosts various events. The Amusement Equipments segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of frames and LCD devices for gaming machines, as well as software; and development, production, and sale of arcade games for amusement facilities. The Other Businesses segment publishes walkthrough and strategy guides, as well as game art books; licenses movies, animated television programs, music CDs and merchandise; and develops game content. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.