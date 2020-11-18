Analyzing Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) & GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) and GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telefônica Brasil and GCI Liberty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefônica Brasil $10.98 billion 1.34 $1.27 billion $0.69 12.62 GCI Liberty $894.73 million 10.54 $1.94 billion ($4.09) -21.79

GCI Liberty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telefônica Brasil. GCI Liberty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telefônica Brasil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Telefônica Brasil and GCI Liberty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefônica Brasil 10.29% 6.31% 4.05% GCI Liberty 84.77% 6.81% 3.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Telefônica Brasil and GCI Liberty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefônica Brasil 0 1 5 0 2.83 GCI Liberty 0 0 3 0 3.00

Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.42%. GCI Liberty has a consensus target price of $101.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.70%. Given Telefônica Brasil’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Telefônica Brasil is more favorable than GCI Liberty.

Risk & Volatility

Telefônica Brasil has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCI Liberty has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Telefônica Brasil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of GCI Liberty shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of GCI Liberty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GCI Liberty beats Telefônica Brasil on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising Internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and financial services. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and telesales. The company was formerly known as TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes de SÃ£o Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. is a subsidiary of SP TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes ParticipaÃ§Ãµes Ltda.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

