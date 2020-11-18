Aperio Group LLC Acquires 14,982 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Ventas worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Ventas by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $63.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

