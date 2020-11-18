Aperio Group LLC Acquires 5,763 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $10,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 202,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,246,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.15.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $42,639.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,379 shares of company stock worth $390,343. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cfra lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.04.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

