Aperio Group LLC Acquires 6,653 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $10,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $162.20 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $180.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.