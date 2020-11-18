Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $12,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 328.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,395,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,860,000 after buying an additional 1,070,122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 135.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 794,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,470,000 after buying an additional 456,815 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $71,926,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $62,910,000. Finally, Jet Capital Investors L P purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $52,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW opened at $210.13 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

