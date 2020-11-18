Aperio Group LLC Buys 1,093 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $577.97 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $502.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 72,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $508.35 per share, with a total value of $36,668,302.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total value of $33,049,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,010 shares in the company, valued at $35,596,584.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,030 shares of company stock worth $67,638,766 over the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $577.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.69.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

