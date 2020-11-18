Aperio Group LLC Buys 5,862 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,351 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,368,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.37. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.