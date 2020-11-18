Aperio Group LLC Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,935 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 89,232 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after acquiring an additional 153,185 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $323,981.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 105,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,713,587.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total value of $3,102,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 930,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,629,900.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Guggenheim raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.21.

NYSE PANW opened at $293.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $295.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

