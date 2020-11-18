Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,831 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.13% of James Hardie Industries worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 893.1% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Shares of JHX stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.18. James Hardie Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.83.

JHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.