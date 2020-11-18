Aperio Group LLC Has $10.51 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,847 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $10,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 181.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 100.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 14,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,720,433.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,473,446.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $198.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.49 and its 200-day moving average is $192.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

See Also: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.