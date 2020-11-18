Aperio Group LLC Has $10.51 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,847 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $10,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 181.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 100.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.
In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 14,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,720,433.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,473,446.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $198.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.49 and its 200-day moving average is $192.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Splunk
Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.
