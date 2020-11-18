Aperio Group LLC Has $10.62 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Celanese worth $10,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 13.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 3.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 35.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 5.3% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $132.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.47 and a 200-day moving average of $99.83. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.