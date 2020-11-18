Aperio Group LLC Has $11.34 Million Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,305,373 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 126,972 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 72.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 35.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.8% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 42,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

