Aperio Group LLC Has $12.95 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $12,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

