Aperio Group LLC Increases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,193,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,276,320,000 after buying an additional 823,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,544,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,415,000 after purchasing an additional 378,570 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,673,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,525,000 after purchasing an additional 562,500 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,262,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,252,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $165.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $177.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $998,376.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,014 shares in the company, valued at $27,739,484.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

