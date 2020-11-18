Aperio Group LLC Purchases 5,571 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Tyler Technologies worth $12,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,956,000 after purchasing an additional 670,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 113.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,229,000 after purchasing an additional 393,772 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 666.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,004,000 after purchasing an additional 228,131 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,547,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,107,000 after buying an additional 116,766 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,077,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Oppenheimer cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.50.

TYL stock opened at $413.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $391.37 and a 200-day moving average of $357.28. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $429.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

