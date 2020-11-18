Aperio Group LLC Raises Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,705 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 288,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 84,258 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,369,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 210,711 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1,850.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

