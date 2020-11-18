Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Comerica by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.75. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

