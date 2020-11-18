Aperio Group LLC Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,014,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 382,497 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,404,000 after buying an additional 7,629,478 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 19.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after buying an additional 14,253,265 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in General Electric by 64.9% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,867,000 after buying an additional 13,647,730 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,566,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,092,000 after acquiring an additional 670,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,399,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,477,000 after acquiring an additional 406,864 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

NYSE GE opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.