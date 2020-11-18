Aperio Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Waters worth $12,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Waters by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Waters by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 81,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Waters by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.36.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $231.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,157 shares of company stock valued at $10,577,771 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

