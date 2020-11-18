Aperio Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 424,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,338 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $13,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 187.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 198.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.16. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $61.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

LNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

