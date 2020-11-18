Aperio Group LLC Sells 13,099 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,099 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

